RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will host an exhibit by Tom Wright Aug. 3-31. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
Wright is a former Artists Gallery member who specializes in watercolor landscape paintings of familiar Wisconsin scenery.
Regular gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
