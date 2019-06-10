RACINE — Wisconsin Public Radio’s (WPR) Old Time Radio Drama Live presents a new show featuring an intrepid detective who gets her way despite all the men who underestimate her. “There’s Always a Woman” features a clever noir narrative complete with husband-and-wife private eyes, a mysterious wealthy client, blackmail, gambling, and other nefarious goings on.
“There’s Always a Woman” premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. This show will be broadcast live statewide.
Norman Gilliland, host of WPR’s long-running weekend show “Old Time Radio Drama,” and WPR’s Michele Good updated the script from a 1939 Campbell’s Playhouse radio drama. The show includes dramatizations of reworked Campbell’s Soup commercials and a mini-episode of “Fibber McGee & Molly.” Audiences of all ages love “Old Time Radio Drama” for its strong storylines, clear characters, period music and entertaining sound effects.
When Bill Reardon gives up on his detective agency and his darling spouse Sally takes a case on her own, no one knows whether she can pull it off.
Tickets cost $15 for general admission or $50 for premium seats. Go to www.wpr.org/presents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.