YORKVILLE — Woofstock, a benefit concert for HOPE Safehouse, is scheduled to be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 17, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
The evening for ages 18 and older will include live music, raffles and games. Hosted by Duncan MacManus of FM106.1, live acoustic music begins with the Subtle Undertones at 7 p.m., followed by disco dance music of The Boogie Men until midnight. Also on site will be the Root River Roller girls.
Advance tickets cost $30 for the VIP lounge (includes hors d'oeuvres) or $10 for general admission at Route 20. Tickets cost $12 at the door. Go to www.rte20.com. Admission includes free tap beer.
Proceeds will benefit HOPE Safehouse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the care and resocialization of lost, injured, neglected and abandoned pets. For more information, go to www.hopesafehouse.org.
