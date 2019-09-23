{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Women of the World, and all-female a cappella ensemble, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park

Drive.

Women of the World is an international a cappella ensemble performing original and traditional music with a contemporary twist. The four women in the ensemble — Ayumi Ueda, Annette Philip, Débo Ray and Giorgia Renosto — use music and song to celebrate diversity, tolerance, wisdom, respect and joy.

This vocal quartet of women takes their audience on an adventure through the music of Africa, South America, Asia and Europe. They use dance, percussion, chants and improvisation to tell their stories and celebrate unity. Women of the World will showcase their music and conclude the concert with a performance featuring local students.

Tickets cost $10, $8 for seniors 55 and older and $5 for students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

