Gentle Giant

"Gentle Giant" by Kelly Witte.

RACINE — "All The Small Things," an art exhibit by Kelly Witte of Racine, will be featured June 28 to July 24 at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.

The exhibit is inspired by the Witte’s fondness of pop and street art. "All The Small Things" will showcase a new series of small-scale linoleum relief and silkscreen prints that are 7 inches by 7 inches or under. Subjects that are depicted in the brightly colored works include cupcakes, kittens and fast food.

An artist reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Viewing hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission fee.

