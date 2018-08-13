Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Linda's Farm

“Linda’s Farm” was taken by Michael Knapstein of Middleton.

RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.,  continues a Racine tradition with the opening of "Wisconsin Photography 2018." Featuring 110 pieces by 52 Wisconsin photographers, this year's show will be on exhibit through Nov. 24.

The juried competition received online submissions from Wisconsin artists. Of 982 pieces submitted by 99 artists, fewer than half of the artists were accepted into this year's show. Jennifer Jankauskas, exhibition juror, selected the 110 images. She is the curator of art at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in Montgomery, Ala.

An opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Lena Vigna, RAM curator of exhibitions, will host the awards presentation at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition are Valerie Christell, Kathy Brand, David Fabian, Celia Schulz, Jim Wardrip, Magda Bowen, Martha Coaty, Susan LaCanne, Judith Pannozo, Marc Wollman, Randy Urry and Roy Schmidt.

Wustum Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments