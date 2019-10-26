{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Beginning Saturday, Oct. 19, the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket will be located at the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.

This expanded location will allow select vendors to utilize kitchen space on site, thus providing shoppers with fresh baked breads and other freshly prepared foods each week. Additional vendor stalls, more ample parking for shoppers and vendors, and a cohesive footprint with the summertime outdoor market are all additional perks to the new location.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Winter Kenosha HarborMarket takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, go to kenoshaharbormarket.com. Vendor applications, weekly event details and a weekly newsletter signup form can be found on the site.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments