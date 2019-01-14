DOVER — The fifth annual Winter Golf on Eagle Lake is scheduled to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road.
Nine holes of golf are played on Eagle Lake. Teams of two play alternate balls. Hot chocolate will be available and raffles will be held throughout the day.
The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger. Trophies are awarded after golf inside. The event is a fundraiser for Love Inc. of Burlington. For more information, call 262-878-0995.
