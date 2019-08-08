{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Assisted living residents of Home Harbor, 1600 Ohio St., will present the play, “Winnie the Pooh,” at 2 p.m. today and Saturday, Aug. 8 and 10.

This year’s production has been in the works for months and Home Harbor residents ages 77 to 96 have dedicated their time and talents to make this production a fun and playful event.

There is no admission fee.

