RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will host a fundraiser wine tasting with complimentary appetizers and live entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.

Attendees 21 and older can sample wine and beer while listening to music by Eric Carlson and Lashel Newkirk.

Tickets cost $35 for the wine tasting and $15 for designated drivers. Purchase tickets by Nov. 1 by going to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. Ticket sales and a portion of the wine sales support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s concerts and educational programs.

