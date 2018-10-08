STURTEVANT — Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. will host its annual fundraiser, Wine Art and Music Gala, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
Wine, micro-brews and specialty soda will be served while attendees listen to live music by CSQ. Local artists will display their work, and there will be silent and live auctions and raffles throughout the evening. Beverages are being supplied by Racine Brewing Co. and Uncorkt.
Tickets cost $35. Go to http://racineclubhouse.org/upcoming-events-2 or call 262-636-9393.
Racine Friendship Clubhouse is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with mental illness.
