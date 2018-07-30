WIND POINT — A tower climb will be held every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Wind Point Lighthouse, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
Climbers can trek the 144 steps to the top of the lighthouse for a view of Lake Michigan. Guides will be available to answer questions.
People should wear sturdy walking or tennis shoes; no flip-flops or high heels. They must be physically fit to climb 11 stories (144 steps).
Costs are $10 for ages 12 and older and $5 for ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger are not permitted to climb the tower. To make a reservation, go to www.windpointlighthouse.org. People should arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled tour time.
