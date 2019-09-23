BURLINGTON — Whitman School, the Burlington Historical Society’s one-room schoolhouse in Schmaling Park at Beloit and Sheldon streets, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Visitors will experience the days gone by of a one-room schoolhouse actually used in 1840s and 1850s by Burlington area school children. Children can sit at a desk of long ago or try on a pinafore, vest or bonnet worn by pioneer school children. They can write on an individual slate board with chalk or count the number of stars of the then current American flag. Docents will take visitors back in history and share stories of the school day.
Group visits at other times can be scheduled by appointment. Call Julie O’Neill at 262-767-0143. New docents are always welcome to share Burlington’s history.
Attendees can combine a visit to the school with a visit to the society’s pioneer log cabin in Wehmhoff Square which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October.
