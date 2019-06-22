BURLINGTON — Whitman School, the Burlington Historical Society’s one-room schoolhouse in Schmaling Park at Beloit and Sheldon streets, will be open to the public on the last Saturday of each month through September.
Visitors will experience the days gone by of a one-room schoolhouse actually used in 1840 by Burlington area school children. Children can sit at a desk of long ago or try on a pinafore, vest or bonnet worn by pioneer school children. They can write on an individual slate board with chalk or count the number of stars of the then current American flag. Docents will take visitors back in history and share stories of the school day.
Open dates are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Group visits are also possible by appointment. New docents are welcome to join and share Burlington’s History. Call Julie O’Neill at 262-767-0143 for questions or to make an appointment.
