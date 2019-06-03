WATERFORD — Marie McAllister will be the featured guest artist through June 28 at the West End Gallery, 300 E. Main St. A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
What started as a hobby after retirement quickly became a business due to popular demand by friends and family.
“I love making jewelry,” McAllister stated. “Our trips to the Orient, Europe, Scandinavia and South America have given me the inspiration for my unique, one-of-a-kind designs. I use the best quality components whenever possible,” she added.
For the majority of her creations, McAllister uses sterling silver and Swarovski crystals. She also makes wind chimes and also spoon bracelets from silver plated material in order to make them more affordable.
West End Gallery is generally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 262-534-9000 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.