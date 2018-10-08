Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Bridal Network will hold its annual Wedding Show & Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in the banquet hall at Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside, 5125 Sixth Ave.

A fashion show featuring the newest designer wedding trends from Shel’s Bridal and Bjorn’s Fine Clothing will be held.

The event will include wedding vendors and entertainment by wedding vocalist Cheryl McCrary and Source 1 DJ Services.

Admission is $5 or free with a non-perishable food item for the Shalom Center.

