{{featured_button_text}}

The craft fair season is upon us, and we want to know about your craft fair.

The Journal Times will publish its annual Craft Fair Roundup in the Oct. 3 issue of Out & About. We need to know the name of the fair, date and time, location with address, admission fee, brief description, and contact person and telephone number.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Send information by Sept. 24 to: Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; send email to Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or fax information to Loreen at 262-631-1780.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments