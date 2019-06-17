RACINE — The 151st Church Anniversary Committee of Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, will host a Salad and Hat Affair Luncheon at noon on Saturday, June 29.
A variety of salads and desserts will be available. The program will also feature Wayman’s Praise Dancers. Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite hat or cap.
The keynote speaker will be Nancy Yarbrough, executive director of Fresh Start Learning Inc., who will speak on the topic of human trafficking.
Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased by calling Denise Gardner at 262-884-8882 or Lois Johnson at 262-498-4577.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.