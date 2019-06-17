{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The 151st Church Anniversary Committee of Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, will host a Salad and Hat Affair Luncheon at noon on Saturday, June 29.

A variety of salads and desserts will be available. The program will also feature Wayman’s Praise Dancers. Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite hat or cap.

The keynote speaker will be Nancy Yarbrough, executive director of Fresh Start Learning Inc., who will speak on the topic of human trafficking.

Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased by calling Denise Gardner at 262-884-8882 or Lois Johnson at 262-498-4577.

