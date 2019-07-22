WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms continues from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, with a concert of rhythm and blues music by The Jimmys. Concerts are held at Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River.
The remaining lineup of 2019 performers:
- Aug. 15 — Steely Dane
- Aug. 29 — Tears Dry on their Own: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse
People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. The food vendor for all of the shows is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For more information, go to www.waterfordriverrhythms.org.
