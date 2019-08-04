{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms continues from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, with Steely Dane, a Steely Dan tribute band. Concerts are held at Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River.

The final performer in 2019 is Tears Dry on their Own: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse on Aug 29.

People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. The food vendor for all of the shows is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For more information, go to www.waterfordriverrhythms.org.

