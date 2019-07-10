WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms continues from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, with a concert by King Solomon. Concerts are held at Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River.
With more then two decades of live performances, this award-winning group of musicians delivers a style described as "dancehall-roots reggae with a soulful vibe."
Concerts continue every other Thursday through Aug. 29. However, there is a concert on Wednesday, July 31, instead of Aug. 1. The remaining lineup of 2019 performers:
- July 31 — The Jimmys (blues, soul, funk)
- Aug. 15 — Steely Dane
- Aug. 29 — Tears Dry on their Own: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse
People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. The food vendor for all of the shows is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge).
Started in 2007 by Waterford resident and businessman Al Sikora, the River Rhythms series has become a treasured, seasonal tradition that draws music fans from Milwaukee and Illinois, as well as throughout Racine County. For more information, go to www.waterfordriverrhythms.org.
