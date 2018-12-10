RACINE — Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., continues a Racine tradition with the opening of “Watercolor Wisconsin 2018.”
The juried exhibition is a statewide competition that has been organized by the museum annually since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. This year’s show features a variety of subjects from animals, flowers and landscape to figurative studies and the abstract.
Jurors were Gretchen Burch, certified member of the Appraisers Association of America and principal of GB Fine Art in Oak Park, Ill., and Beth Shadur, artist-in-education for the Illinois Arts Council in Chicago. They considered 254 works submitted by 145 artists, narrowing down the selection to 85 works by 108 Wisconsin artists.
Award winners are:
- First Award: Jean Crane of Grafton, "Dancing Squash Blossoms."
- Second Award: Katie Musolff of Stoddard, "Swirling, Soaring, Flipping, Flying, Twirling, Unfurling, Living, Dying" from the River Journal Series.
- Third Award: Lisa Englander of Racine, "Vessel Series No. 10."
- Memorial Purchase Awards: Joseph E. Cranley Award, Phil Saxon of Racine, "Benediction"; Terri Gelenian-Wood Award, Karen Brittain of Racine, "Found"; Mary Jo Kaiserlian Award, Leslie Vansen of Milwaukee, "Endue."
- Awards of Merit: James Hartel of Shorewood, "Gamboge"; Cary Hunkel of Shorewood Hills, "Stripes...and More Stripes"; Alice Rossman of Nashotah, "Rainier."
- Merchandise Awards: Kristen Bartel of Racine, "Desert Rain No. 1"; Karen Beal-Crosby of Lake Mills, "Posies"; Richard Berns of Racine, "Rollie’s Honor"; Karen Brittain of Racine, "Found"; Cynthia Brinich-Langlois of Milwaukee, "Tidewater Mapping"; Lois Freeberg-Hagen of Stevens Point, "Llanfyllin XI"; Bruce Hustad of Cedarburg, "Garden of Lilies"; Diane Levesque of Kenosha, "Birdcatcher"; Carlotta Miller of Kenosha, "Autumn in Barcelona"; Anne Miotke of Whitefish Bay, "Escanaba Sojourn"; Marc Wollman of Racine, "Iris."
Winners of the First Award, Second Award and Third Award have been purchased for RAM's permanent collection.
Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition include Robert W. Andersen, Regina Baker, Kristen Bartel, Dennis Bayuzick, Doris Beaudry, Jerry Belland, Richard Berns, James Block, Karen Brittain, Caye Christensen, Margo Cuisinier, Linda Gerard Dzik, Lisa Englander, John Falk, Carolyn Gagliardi, Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou, Nancy Greenebaum, Ann Henkes, Don Hinrichs, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Christopher Johns, Edith Kubicek, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller, Lance Raichert, Lynne Railsback, Phil Saxon, Susan M. Sorenson, Dyan Tishuk, Harry Wirth, Kelly Witte, Sue Wolff, Marc Wollman and Jimmy Yanny.
The exhibition will be on display through April 20. Wustum Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee.
