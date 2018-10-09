Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County’s ninth annual Walking Ghost Tours of Downtown Racine will be held at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 12-27, in Downtown Racine.

Racine's history has taken strange and pivotal twists since its 19th century founding. The Walking Ghost Tour  is a journey into Racine’s storied past, an adventure for those intrigued by local folklore and legend. Participants will venture across time’s threshold with guides as they navigate the murky mists of Racine's mysterious antiquity.

Unlike Halloween themed haunted houses, this tour will take participants through the places of real legends. They will get to walk the streets of Downtown Racine and tour some of the haunted buildings. Participants may bring whatever ghost detecting devices, provided they can be carried while walking on the tour.

The tour stops at various locations throughout downtown Racine and last about three hours. They are held rain or shine.

Tour registration begins at 6 p.m. at Divino Gelato at 245 Main St. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the tour. Children ages 10 to 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Children ages 9 and younger will not be allowed on the tour.

Tickets are available online at www.racineghosttour.com or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G. For more information, call 262-886-9612.

Proceeds for the tour will go to the nonprofit Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

