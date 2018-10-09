RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County’s ninth annual Walking Ghost Tours of Downtown Racine will be held at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 12-27, in Downtown Racine.
Racine's history has taken strange and pivotal twists since its 19th century founding. The Walking Ghost Tour is a journey into Racine’s storied past, an adventure for those intrigued by local folklore and legend. Participants will venture across time’s threshold with guides as they navigate the murky mists of Racine's mysterious antiquity.
Unlike Halloween themed haunted houses, this tour will take participants through the places of real legends. They will get to walk the streets of Downtown Racine and tour some of the haunted buildings. Participants may bring whatever ghost detecting devices, provided they can be carried while walking on the tour.
The tour stops at various locations throughout downtown Racine and last about three hours. They are held rain or shine.
Tour registration begins at 6 p.m. at Divino Gelato at 245 Main St. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the tour. Children ages 10 to 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Children ages 9 and younger will not be allowed on the tour.
Tickets are available online at www.racineghosttour.com or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G. For more information, call 262-886-9612.
Proceeds for the tour will go to the nonprofit Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.