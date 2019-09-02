SOMERS — The 27th annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 889 Green Bay Road.
More than 60 artists will display their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow. Among items for sale include jewelry, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, wood sculpting, handmade baskets, clothing, glass and garden art.
Live music will be provided throughout the day on two stages. The lineup:
- Amphitheater stage — Swing Fandango, 10 a.m.; Mark Paffrath, 11 a.m.; Kevin Grissom, noon; Brent Mitchell, 1 p.m.; Milwaukee Road, 2 p.m.
- Nature Center stage: J & H Crossing, noon; Trombone Dave’s Chicago Gumbo Show, 1-4 p.m.
Wandering tap dancer Danielle Webber will also entertain.
Wine, mimosas, local craft beer and food will be sold (carryins are not allowed).
The admission fee is $5 per vehicle. Proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow.
