RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the thriller “Wait Until Dark” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 7-8, in the Theatre Guild lobby.
Susy Hendrix lives a simple life as a housewife, despite being blind. While away on business, her husband, Sam, unknowingly smuggles a peculiar doll filled with drugs into their home. One night, Susy becomes the key in a clever conman’s scheme to steal the doll. With the help of the young girl upstairs, Susy unravels his plan but quickly becomes the bait in a deadly game of cat and mouse.
Roles are available for one girl, ages 12-14, and one woman, ages 20s-30s. Four men’s roles are open to ages 25-40s with two other men’s roles for ages 30s-50s. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.
Auditions will be held by director Michael Clickner. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in January and will be performed weekends, Feb. 22-March 10. For more information, call the box office at 262-633-4218.
