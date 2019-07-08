{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — The West Racine Alliance will host its first Wagon Wednesday food truck event from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the West Racine Farmers Market, 1128 West Blvd.

The free event will feature six trucks with a variety of food offered by area vendors, roasted corn, a beer garden and live entertainment by Nick Ramsey & the Family Music from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wagon Wednesday events are also scheduled for Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

