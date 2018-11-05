KENOSHA — The Carthage College Theatre Department presents the third annual Vet Night of the Arts at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19.
Highlighting the experience of veterans, the event will take place in the Wartburg Theatre inside the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
The annual evening of performances brings local artists together to raise money for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine organization that provides food, shelter and clothing to at-risk veterans.
The main event is a staged reading of interviews with residents of the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, a complex of 15 tiny homes in Racine. These interviews, which Carthage representatives conducted over the last few months, will tell the true stories of these veterans and the lives they’ve led.
Vet Night of the Arts began in 2016 with the help of theater professor Martin McClendon and Carthage student Lawrence Gums, a military veteran who’s now a senior. Besides the readings, the annual show features art in forms such as paintings, poetry and dance.
There is no admission fee but tickets are required and donations will be accepted. To reserve tickets, go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts box office at 262-551-6661.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.