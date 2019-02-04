Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club is scheduled to hold its annual Vegas Night fundraiser from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The $5 admission fee includes $100 in "fun money" for the gaming tables, a free instant winner drawing entry (winner drawn every 30 minutes), grand prize entry to win a trip to Las Vegas and $500, auctions, raffles, photo booth, snacks and beverages.

Live music will be provided by Night Wing and an Elvis impersonator.

Proceeds will benefit the Racine Founders Rotary Club.

