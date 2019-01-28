RACINE — A Scholarship Award Banquet & Valentine Ball will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. A social hour begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by dinner at 6 p.m., a scholarship presentation at 7 p.m. and a dance at 8:15 p.m.
The guest speaker is Eric Gallien, superintendent of schools. There will be a silent auction, raffle and prizes.
Semi-formal attire is suggested. Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door or $240 for a table of eight. For tickets, call George Nicks, 262-880-4718; Jerry Wadlington, 262-930-6270, or Larry Foster, 262-939-1597. The fundraiser is presented by Racine Local Businesses Inc.
