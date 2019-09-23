SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series opens Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 26-29, with the 2018 Lebanon film, "Capernaum."
The series includes 15 internationally acclaimed films.
"Capernaüm" begins in court with what looks like the preamble to a high-profile custody battle, but it soon becomes clear that the seating plan is not quite right for a divorce. The twelve-year-old boy, Zain, is the plaintiff, and announces that he wants to sue his parents “for giving me life.” Through immersively stunning flashbacks, the audience is introduced to an extremely poor Lebanon where abandoned children roam the streets.
Reaching his breaking point, Zain’s story begins when his 11-year-old sister is sold into marriage with an older man. Despondent and tired, he flees, taking the bus to a nearby town and quickly learning there is an entire community of children living on the streets. This sensational film turns the plight of this lad growing up in the slums and streets of Beirut into a social-realist blockbuster fired by furious compassion and teeming with sorrow, yet strewn with diamond-shards of beauty, wit and hope.
Foreign language films are subtitled, and subtitles are used on English language films when available.
Screenings are held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road. Use parking lot A.
Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.
