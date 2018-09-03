SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series (FFS) begins Thursday, Sept. 13, and features 14 films that have received praise from critics and audiences around the world.
The 2018–2019 lineup kicks off with “Hotel Salvation” (India, 2016) which was awarded Best Screenplay at the 2018 Filmfare Awards. Writer-director Bhutiani’s first feature uses humor to soften the tone of this gently told end-of-life story and demonstrates an impressive maturity in his snapshots of life’s joys, pains, and sorrows.
This season also includes François Truffaut’s classic first feature film “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959), the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film, “A Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017), and three other films that made the Oscar shortlist. The other films in the program have been recognized for excellence in numerous international film festivals and competitions around the world.
Learn more about the films in the 2018–2019 program by visiting the FFS website, uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
Films are shown in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road. Admission is based on season subscription only. Tickets are not available for individual films. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. People are encouraged to purchase season tickets online as soon as possible because there is no time delay in registering the order and ticket availability is readily apparent.
The order form on the brochure can also be filled out and mailed to: UW-Parkside Ranger Card Office, P.O. Box 2000, Kenosha, WI 53144; or call in orders at 262-595-2307. Tickets will be mailed along with another brochure. Orders received close to opening night will be held at the box office will call.
The UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series is a program of the College of Arts and Humanities.
