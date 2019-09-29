{{featured_button_text}}
Under the Tree

A scene from "Under the Tree."

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 10-13, with the 2017 Iceland film, “Under the Tree.”

In a movie that feeds on the fury of women, Inga, is by far the scariest. A homemaker of late middle-age and barely bottled savagery, she dominates this pitch-black Icelandic farce. The immediate focus of Inga’s ire is her neighbor’s bodaciously athletic second wife, whose suntan is being thwarted by the branches of Inga’s beautiful old tree and who wants them removed.

Funny and thoughtful, darkly comic and submerged in irony, events unfold with the inevitability of a slow-motion car wreck. Maintaining an unrelentingly gleeful grip on the film’s tone, director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson skillfully whips absurdist comedy and chilling tragedy into a froth of surging hostilities.

Remaining films in the series are:

  • Oct. 24-27 — “The Guilty” (Denmark, 2018)
  • Nov. 7-10 — “I Am Not a Witch” (Zambia, 2017)
  • Nov. 14-17 — “Oh Lucy!” (Japan, 2017)
  • Dec. 5-8 — The Guardians (France, 2017)
  • Dec. 12-15 — “Breathless” (France, 1960)
  • Jan. 23-26 — “The Death of Stalin” (UK, 2017)
  • Feb. 6-9 — “Tanna” (Australia/Vanuatu, 2015)
  • Feb. 20-23 — “Her Love Boils Bathwater” (Japan, 2016)
  • March 5-8 — “Summer 1993” (Spain, 2017)
  • March 19-22 — “The Divine Order” (Switzerland, 2017)
  • April 2-5 — “Secret Ingredient” (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
  • April 16-19 — “The Party” (UK, 2017)

Foreign language films are subtitled, and subtitles are used on English language films when available.

Screenings are held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road. Use parking lot A.

Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.

