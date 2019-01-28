Try 1 month for 99¢
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “Bad Genius,” a 2017 Thailand film, Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 7-10, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.

Lynn is a brilliant young woman who earns a scholarship to an expensive private school. When her artistic friend Grace asks for some help on an exam, the pair devise a brilliant scheme in which Lynn basically starts a business where she’s the brains for a bunch of spoiled rich kids willing to pay. Based on true events, this is a very smart film, one in which a young woman learns how difficult it is to overcome societally constructed injustices, but most of all, "Bad Genius" is fun, crisp and consistently entertaining.

Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.

