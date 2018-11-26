SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “A Taxi Driver,” a 2017 South Korean film, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
South Korea’s 1980 Guangju Democratic Uprising, largely forgotten outside the country, was a cataclysmic event in South Korea’s struggle for democracy. Director Jang brings the revolt to vivid life through the eyes of one of the rebellion’s heroes, the still-unidentified taxi cab driver who made it possible for a German journalist, Jurgen Hinzpeter, to broadcast evidence of the massacre to the world. Filled with taut suspense and quick action, the film is not only of historical importance, it also stands up independently as a snapshot of what journalists in some parts of the world face every day, and as a tribute to the unsung heroes who help them.
Remaining films in the series are:
- Dec. 6-9 — “The Other Side of Hope” (Finland, 2017)
- Jan. 24-27 — “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017)
- Feb. 7-10 — “Bad Genius” (Thailand, 2017)
- Feb. 21-24 — “She Remembers, He Forgets” (Hong Kong, 2015)
- March 7-10 — “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959)
- March 21-24 — “Newton” (India, 2017)
- April 4-7 — “Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017)
- April 25-28 — “Let the Sunshine In” (France, 2017)
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.