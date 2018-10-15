SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “After the Storm,” a 2016 Japanese film, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 25-28, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
Uncomfortable, invigorating and ultimately cleansing, this is Kore-eda at his very best. Ryota is a struggling private detective who dwells on his past glory as a prize-winning author. After the death of his father, he renews contact with his initially distrusting family, and struggles to take back control of his life and find a place in the life of his young son Shingo. A stormy summer night offers Ryota and Shingo a chance to truly bond again. Beautifully balanced between gentle comedy and melancholic reality, this film is a bittersweet peek into the quiet complexities of family life.
Remaining films in the series are:
- Nov. 8-11 — “Love & Friendship” (Ireland, 2016)
- Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — “A Taxi Driver” (South Korea, 2017)
- Dec. 6-9 — “The Other Side of Hope” (Finland, 2017)
- Jan. 24-27 — “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017)
- Feb. 7-10 — “Bad Genius” (Thailand, 2017)
- Feb. 21-24 — “She Remembers, He Forgets” (Hong Kong, 2015)
- March 7-10 — “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959)
- March 21-24 — “Newton” (India, 2017)
- April 4-7 — “Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017)
- April 25-28 — “Let the Sunshine In” (France, 2017)
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is based on season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting the FFS website, uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
