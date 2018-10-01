SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “Call Me by Your Name,” a 2017 Italian film, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 11-14, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
This film is a richly evocative reminder of that time of life when cuddles with parents overlap with the nervous, excited baring of body and soul of first love. Seventeen-year-old Elio is on that cusp, and he can feel it as he vacations with his parents in northern Italy in 1983. Enter Oliver, an American grad student come abroad to intern with Elio’s father, an antiquities scholar. For incurable romantics, it is a rapturous ode to first love that sweeps you up on waves of dizzying eroticism and then sweetly, emphatically leaves you emotionally shattered.
Remaining films in the series are:
- Oct. 25-28 — “After the Storm” (Japan, 2016)
- Nov. 8-11 — “Love & Friendship” (Ireland, 2016)
- Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — “A Taxi Driver” (South Korea, 2017)
- Dec. 6-9 — “The Other Side of Hope” (Finland, 2017)
- Jan. 24-27 — “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017)
- Feb. 7-10 — “Bad Genius” (Thailand, 2017)
- Feb. 21-24 — “She Remembers, He Forgets” (Hong Kong, 2015)
- March 7-10 — “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959)
- March 21-24 — “Newton” (India, 2017)
- April 4-7 — “Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017)
- April 25-28 — “Let the Sunshine In” (France, 2017)
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is based on season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting the FFS website, uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
