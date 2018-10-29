Try 1 month for 99¢
Love & Friendship

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “Love & Friendship,” a 2016 Irish film, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 8-11, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novella Lady Susan, this is a funny comedy of manners about how to deal with those unpleasant people who insist on forcing themselves into your life. The film focuses on the machinations of a beautiful widow, Lady Susan Vernon, who, while waiting for social chatter about a personal indiscretion to pass, takes up temporary residence at her in-laws’ estate. While there, the intelligent, flirtatious and amusingly egotistical Lady Vernon is determined to be a matchmaker for her daughter Frederica — and herself, too, naturally.

Remaining films in the series are:

  • Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — “A Taxi Driver” (South Korea, 2017)
  • Dec. 6-9 — “The Other Side of Hope” (Finland, 2017)
  • Jan. 24-27 — “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017)
  • Feb. 7-10 — “Bad Genius” (Thailand, 2017)
  • Feb. 21-24 — “She Remembers, He Forgets” (Hong Kong, 2015)
  • March 7-10 — “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959)
  • March 21-24 — “Newton” (India, 2017)
  • April 4-7 — “Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017)
  • April 25-28 — “Let the Sunshine In” (France, 2017)

Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is based on season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting the FFS website, uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.

