SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “In the Fade,” a 2017 German film, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 24-27, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
"In the Fade" is a gripping film that feels urgently relevant to the present moment, an edge-of-seat thriller inspired by xenophobic murders in Germany by a Neo-Nazi group. Set in contemporary Hamburg, it’s the story of Katja (Diane Kruger), a woman whose husband and 6-year-old son are killed in a bombing. But here, the tired screen-stereotypes about terrorism are reversed, with immigrants of Muslim background as the senseless crime’s innocent victims. While the politically charged story will awaken outrage at the hate crimes it realistically portrays, what really brings the horror home is the superb performance by Kruger as a hard-drinking, unapologetic non-conformist.
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
