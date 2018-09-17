SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with "Foxtrot," a 2017 Israel film, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 27-30, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
"Foxtrot" spends its first half hour as a drama about distraught parents mourning their dead son. At first, the movie plays out like a somber portrait of the mourning process, but the deliberate pacing of initial events becomes a mere preamble for the more intriguing setting that follows. At a remote desert checkpoint, soldiers spend their days checking the identification cards from the mostly Palestinian travelers. Maoz explores their malaise with deadpan asides that highlight the sheer absurdity of their mission. The connection between the movie’s two disparate environments are beautifully complementary in this expansive portrait of Israeli society.
Remaining films in the series are:
- Oct. 11-14 — "Call Me by Your Name" (Italy, 2017)
- Oct. 25-28 — "After the Storm" (Japan, 2016)
- Nov. 8-11 — "Love & Friendship" (Ireland, 2016)
- Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — "A Taxi Driver" (South Korea, 2017)
- Dec. 6-9 — "The Other Side of Hope" (Finland, 2017)
- Jan. 24-27 — "In the Fade" (Germany, 2017)
- Feb. 7-10 — "Bad Genius" (Thailand, 2017)
- Feb. 21-24 — "She Remembers, He Forgets" (Hong Kong, 2015)
- March 7-10 — "The 400 Blows" (France, 1959)
- March 21-24 — "Newton" (India, 2017)
- April 4-7 — "Fantastic Woman" (Chile, 2017)
- April 25-28 — "Let the Sunshine In" (France, 2017)
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is based on season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting the FFS website, uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.