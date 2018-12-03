Try 1 month for 99¢
The Other Side of Hope

A scene from "The Other Side of Hope."

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “The Other Side of Hope,” a 2017 Finland film, Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 6-9, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.

This is a film about the travails of Khaled, who we first meet as he emerges from a pile of coal in the hull of a container ship in which he has smuggled his way into Helsinki. Not long after, however, he finds himself sitting in a half-way house awaiting a perilous deportation back to Turkey. He breaks free and is offered a job in a restaurant recently purchased by a local a businessman who knows nothing about being a restaurateur. Winsome, sweet and funny, “The Other Side of Hope” is a tale about the power of kindness.

Remaining films in the series are:

  • Jan. 24-27 — “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017)
  • Feb. 7-10 — “Bad Genius” (Thailand, 2017)
  • Feb. 21-24 — “She Remembers, He Forgets” (Hong Kong, 2015)
  • March 7-10 — “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959)
  • March 21-24 — “Newton” (India, 2017)
  • April 4-7 — “Fantastic Woman” (Chile, 2017)
  • April 25-28 — “Let the Sunshine In” (France, 2017)

Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes. Learn more about the films by visiting uwp.edu/foreignfilms, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.

