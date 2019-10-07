{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band will present a concert titled "The Legacy of John P. Paynter" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The performance features selected works associated with the revered Wisconsin conductor and one of the most important figures in American wind bands.

John P. Paynter, a native of Mineral Point, received music degrees from Northwestern University in 1950 and 1951. In 1953, he became the director of bands at Northwestern at age 23. The second of only three band directors in the university’s history, he held the post for more than 40 years and went on to become a beloved professor in the Bienen School of Music, where he taught music arranging and conducting to thousands of students. Paynter was conductor and founder of the renowned Northshore Concert Band and helped organize community bands across the country. He died Feb. 4, 1996.

Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.

