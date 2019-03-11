SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band will perform a concert to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of French composer Hector Berlioz and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in Bedford Concert Hall of the Picken Center at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The Parkside Wind Ensemble will perform “An Introduction to the Moon” by the eminent American composer Libby Larsen in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Guest Speaker Lisa Kornetsky, former professor and department chair of theater arts at UW-Parkside, will perform both poetry and short readings that highlight Larsen’s work. The poetry and short readings are from the works of Billy Collins, Kahil Gilbran, Langston Hughes, Emily Dickenson and Ralph Waldo Emerson.
The Parkside Community Band will perform two works by Berlioz known as the “Roman Carnival” and the “Grande Symphonie Funebre et Triomphale.” The latter piece will feature a solo by the UW-Parkside Community Band principle trombone player Ryan Ringnalda.
Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and senior citizens. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita.
