SOMERS — "War of the Worlds" will be staged Oct. 12-21 by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts Department in the Main Stage Theater of the Picken Center at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play allegedly had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Adapted from the H.G. Wells novel by Howard E. Koch (the co-writer of Casablanca), and originally directed/narrated by Kenosha native Orson Welles, this frightening tale of an unearthly enemy defying humankind in a war to the death continues to thrill and chill audiences 80 years after its original Halloween broadcast.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18, $14 for seniors and $10 for students. Discounts on tickets for groups of 20 or more are available. To purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 262-595-2564 or go to www.uwp.edu/therita.

