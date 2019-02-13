SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Black Student Union (BSU) is scheduled to host the second annual “Essence Ball: Black Carpet Edition” from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The annual Essence Ball is a celebration of black history. The goal of this year’s event is to create meaningful partnerships with businesses in the community, facilitate networking between students and alumni, and to recognize black excellence in education.
“The focus of our second annual Essence Ball is African American progress in education," said Tabitha Echols, BSU president. “With the celebration of the university’s 50th anniversary, BSU wants to highlight the many notable contributions to UW-Parkside's success made by African American students through the years. We truly appreciate the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund for supporting us and we also want to recognize Shebaniah Muhammad for his leadership and for speaking at this year’s Essence Ball.”
Muhammad is executive director at 21st Century Preparatory School in Racine.
“I am humbled and honored to be given the keynote address at the Black Student Union's Essence Ball," said Muhammad. There are several circumstances surrounding the event that makes this special for me. For one, I received my teaching certification from UW-Parkside and now I am giving the keynote address where the topic is Black Excellence in Education. Another ironic circumstance is that I am also returning as the executive director of 21st Century Preparatory School, a public charter school whose charter is granted by UW-Parkside."
“With this being the 50-year anniversary of the university, we can take a look back over the last 50 years of education for blacks in America and celebrate the trailblazers," Muhammad continues. "Being able to spend time with our youth and share experiences that may motivate them as they move into their futures is an honorable and humbling experience. They have spent countless hours putting together their vision for this celebration. As much as I may motivate them, they motivate me to keep moving forward and cutting a clear path for them."
Admission to the ball is $20.
