SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor emerita music professor Frances E. Bedford at her 95th birthday celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, which is named in her honor. Several of Bedford’s favorite musicians have been invited to play a concert, which is free and open to the public. The audience will be regaled by harp, violin, cello, accordion and more.

Bedford taught piano and harpsichord at UW-Parkside for 25 years, beginning in 1970. During those years, she also performed with the Parkside Baroque Players and with her son Monte, an oboist, in the Bedford Duo. As a performer, she toured the Midwest and Europe extensively, and served as harpsichordist for symphonies in Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and several others.

Bedford also penned the definitive bibliography on harpsichord music and composers entitled “Harpsichord and Clavichord Music of the 20th Century,” spanning the period from 1902 to 1993.

Throughout her career at UW-Parkside, Bedford witnessed tremendous growth at the university that included the construction of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Thanks to her generous and significant gift, the Music Department was finally to get its own acoustically designed performance space: the Frances Bedford Concert Hall, which opened in 2012.

