Try 1 month for 99¢

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside Range will present its 2018 Fall Contemporary A Cappella Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in UW-Parkside’s Main Stage Theatre, 900 Wood Road.

This contemporary a cappella group performs songs from popular genres of music. Students have opportunities to write original compositions, arrange pieces, and provide group management and artistic leadership.

Tickets cost $10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments