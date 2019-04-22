SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra will present a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. They will be directed by Alvaro Garcia, associate dean of the UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities.
The Symphony program includes symphonic works by composers from the 18th century to modern day. The Community Orchestra plays baroque to contemporary styles.
Tickets cost $10 and $5 for students and and senior citizens. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita. Free parking is available after 6:30 p.m. in Lots B and C.
