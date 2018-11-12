SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's week of commemorating veterans will culminate in the free performance of “Cry Havoc!” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in the Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road.
Written and performed by Stephan Wolfert and directed by Eric Tucker, this one-man show combines Shakespeare and military experience and the issues faced by veterans. “Cry Havoc!” has been performed across the United States and was performed off-Broadway in 2017.
Wolfert is an actor, writer and director, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served as a medic and infantry officer from 1986-93, and left the military for the theater after seeing a production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III.”
