{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — UW-Parkside’s Jazz Studies Program has lined up a series of jazz concerts this fall in the university’s Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road.

Among a group of talented musicians is Gerald Cannon, bass player extraordinaire. Other heavy cats include Christine Fawsom and Tomeka Reid.

The Christine Fawson Quartet will play at noon Friday, Sept. 27. Vocalist and trumpeter Fawson was a member of the brass faculty at Berklee College of Music from 2003 to 2017 and was also a finalist in the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Jazz Competition. She relocated to New Mexico, where she has performed for the New Mexico Jazz Workshop Santa Fe Music Collective.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Jazz bassist Cannon will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Born in Racine, Cannon studied jazz bass, classical bass and piano at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music in Milwaukee, and also studied art at Marquette University.

Reid, a cellist, composer and educator will be at UW-Parkside at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Reid’s distinctive melodic sensibility, usually braided to a strong sense of groove, has been featured in many distinguished ensembles over the years. There is no fee to attend.

To see more upcoming music performances at UW-Parkside, go to uwp.edu/therita/musicperformances.cfm.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments