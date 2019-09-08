SOMERS — James Kinchen, University of Wisconsin-Parkside music professor, invites area vocalists to audition for the university’s Master Singers choral group at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Room D164 of the Rita building at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Auditions are noncompetitive and are intended primarily to test range and vocal quality. There is no fee to participate.
Over the years, Master Singers has brought together a thriving singing community that draws from choral singers in the region (some who have been away from singing for years), as well as past and present students.
To make an audition appointment, email Kinchen at kinchen@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2111.
